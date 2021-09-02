BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
BRP stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
