BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

BRP stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

BRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

