BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BRP by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

