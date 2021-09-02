BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.710-$7.935 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.54 billion.BRP also updated its FY22 guidance to CAD8.25-9.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

