BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD8.25-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +27-35% yr/yr to CAD7.56-8.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.BRP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.710-$7.935 EPS.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. BRP has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 3.01.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.