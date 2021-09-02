Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 583,579 shares.The stock last traded at $89.36 and had previously closed at $89.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $2,652,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

