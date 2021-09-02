BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Down 0.2%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 9,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 82,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERE.UN shares. CIBC cut their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$409.41 million and a PE ratio of 14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

