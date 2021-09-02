Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $327.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.26. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $329.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

