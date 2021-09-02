Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 49,439 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

