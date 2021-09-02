Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,559,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,782.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

