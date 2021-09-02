Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

BLDR stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

