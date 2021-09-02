Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.16. 8,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,222,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Bumble alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.