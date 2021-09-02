Burney Co. Acquires 2,708 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.40. 29,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

