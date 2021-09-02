Burney Co. Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Burney Co. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of KR traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 354,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

