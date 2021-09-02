Burney Co. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.65. 204,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

