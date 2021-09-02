Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.18. 414,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,185,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.