Burney Co. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,694,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

