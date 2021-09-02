Burney Co. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MOH traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.01. 2,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,999. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.71 and a 200 day moving average of $248.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.