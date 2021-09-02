Burney Co. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 46,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,027. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

