Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,638. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 5,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

