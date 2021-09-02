Burney Co. Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $39,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $14.59 on Thursday, reaching $577.95. 12,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,371. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $594.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

