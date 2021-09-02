Burney Co. Purchases 17,420 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Burney Co. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.14% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $425,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC remained flat at $$27.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,475. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -215.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

