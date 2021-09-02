Burney Co. Purchases 7,530 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:POR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,291. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

