Burney Co. Sells 16,295 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.33. The company had a trading volume of 217,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,786. The company has a market capitalization of $336.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

