Burney Co. Sells 1,698 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $117.68. 33,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

