Burney Co. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.13. 42,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.