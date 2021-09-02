Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.10 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $114.73 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,051,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,767,032 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

