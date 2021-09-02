C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.18

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.18 and traded as low as C$2.60. C-Com Satellite Systems shares last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 3,552 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.84 million for the quarter.

In other C-Com Satellite Systems news, Senior Officer Bilal Awada sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$183,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,145 shares in the company, valued at C$521,249.50.

About C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

