C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $146.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.71% from the company’s current price.

AI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $46,009,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.