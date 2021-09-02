C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $70.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.11.

Shares of AI opened at $53.11 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.01.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

