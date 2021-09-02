CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00156761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.50 or 0.07542894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,350.10 or 0.99676743 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00808096 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

