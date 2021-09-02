Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CLBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 1,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,998. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

