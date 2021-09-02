Callisto Network (CLO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,857.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $98,857.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.99 or 0.07722280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00137624 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.