Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,777,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,724. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cameco by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Cameco by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 144,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

