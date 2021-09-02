Camellia Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 44 (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CAM opened at GBX 6,657.88 ($86.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.89 million and a P/E ratio of -36.74. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 6,300 ($82.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,725 ($100.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,767.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,955.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
About Camellia
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.