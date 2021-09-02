Camellia Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 44 (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CAM opened at GBX 6,657.88 ($86.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.89 million and a P/E ratio of -36.74. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 6,300 ($82.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,725 ($100.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,767.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,955.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Get Camellia alerts:

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.