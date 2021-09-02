Campbell Soup Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

CPB stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

