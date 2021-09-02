Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

