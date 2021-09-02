Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

