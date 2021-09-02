Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75. 45,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,637,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 4.21.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
