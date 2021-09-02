Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75. 45,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,637,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 4.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canaan by 19.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $35,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

