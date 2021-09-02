Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.20.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$157.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

