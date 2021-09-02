Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Down 4.2%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 8,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 662,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CANG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Cango alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $4,472,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $376,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.