Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.24.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.77. The company had a trading volume of 217,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$224,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$9,245,711.08. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$860,722.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 933,053 shares of company stock worth $5,047,298.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

