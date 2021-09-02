Carbon Market Cap Reaches $5.60 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $339,407.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.22 or 0.07629175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.10 or 1.00283316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00804269 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

