Cardano (ADA) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00006003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $95.87 billion and approximately $7.11 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00085912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00355012 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011089 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00046267 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,050,654,414 coins and its circulating supply is 32,145,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.