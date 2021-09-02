Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $67.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $299.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $304.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $339.43 million, with estimates ranging from $330.15 million to $349.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

