CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

Shares of CARG opened at $30.68 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,382 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.