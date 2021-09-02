Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.66 Million

Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce $427.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.96 million and the lowest is $424.08 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $407.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

