Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $33.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the lowest is $32.97 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $134.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

CARE opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.