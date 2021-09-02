Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $33.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the lowest is $32.97 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $134.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
CARE opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
