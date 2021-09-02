Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $170.44 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Casper has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $170.44 million and approximately $34.60 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.15 or 0.07598149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.08 or 1.00288051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00855340 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,318,947,165 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,243,868 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

