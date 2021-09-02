Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATB. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,731,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.