Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,947 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.13. 97,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

